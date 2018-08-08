Robber turns self in 11 hours after bank heist

The 37-year-old man surrendered himself to police Tuesday night, about 11 hours after escaping with 4.59 million won ($4,100) from a MG Community Credit Cooperatives branch in Pohang’s Buk-gu district.
The man said he decided to turn himself in upon his family’s advice after he confessed the crime to them.
|(Yonhap)
“He said that he committed the crime as he struggled to make ends meet, and that he used the money to pay off debts,” said a police official at the Pohang Northern District Police Station. No accomplice has been identified as of yet.
Police are looking into the case, suspecting it was a premeditated crime since he stole a car and had a weapon prepared for the robbery.
The man stole a vehicle early Tuesday, broke into the credit union bank around noon, threatened the bank staff with a knife and took the money. The vehicle was found at a nearby hillside.
Police plan to request a warrant to arrest the man after an investigation.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)