NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

An unidentified man died from being hit by a city subway train at Dohwa Station in Incheon, Tuesday evening.The man reportedly died on the spot before emergency workers arrived. The body was handed over to police.Police are investigating with thorough analysis of security camera footage of the platform where the train entered.Police said they have received witness reports that the man was walking on the tracks prior to the accident.By Park Jin-won ( jpark13@heraldcorp.com