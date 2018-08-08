[Weather] Sporadic rain with humidity expected

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Sudden rain showers set to fall across Korea on Wednesday will cool down the country temporarily, according to the Korean Meteorological Administration.Most regions nationwide except South Chungcheong Province will receive 5 to 50 millimeters of rain sporadically in the afternoon. The unstable atmosphere and heavy rain could bring lightning and thunder, the weather agency said.Daytime highs in Korea will hover at 35 degrees Celsius. The temperature in Seoul will rise to 35 C, Incheon 34 C, Suwon 34 C, Gangneung 31 C, Daejeon 35 C, Gwangju 36 C, Daegu 36 C and Busan 33C.The sporadic rain will continue to fall on Thursday and Friday, while the scorching summer heat and tropical nights are expected to linger for more than 10 days.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)