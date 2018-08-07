SPC vice chairman nabbed for smuggling, using marijuana

Hur Hee-soo, vice chairman of South Korean confectionery and bakery company SPC Group, was nabbed Monday for allegedly illegally smuggling and using liquid marijuana in Korea, prosecutors announced Tuesday.
|Hur Hee-soo (SPC Group)
SPC Group said Hur was removed from his posts in the family-run conglomerate and will be permanently excluded from business activities there, in a letter of apology issued immediately after his arrest was made public.
Hur, 41, is the second son of SPC Chairman Hur Young-jin and grandson of the late SPC founder Hur Chang-sung. Hur was promoted to vice president for his role in SPC's exclusive contract with premium burger chain Shake Shack Enterprise International.
