Dog hotel operator accused of fatal dog abuse

Authorities received a report from a dog owner who claimed her pet died in the care of the business owner on July 30 in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province.
Dispatched police officers reportedly found 10 dead dogs in the hotel among the 23 dogs temporarily staying at the facility. Examiners attempted to determine causes of death through autopsies of some of the dogs, but results were inconclusive due to severe decomposition.
The operator denied all allegations, claiming she does not know what caused the deaths.
Police said they suspect the operator is guilty of neglect and poor maintenance. The operator will be subject to further investigation.
Among the remaining dogs, nine were returned to their owners while four were temporarily sent to a shelter, according to reports.
By Park Jin-won (jpark13@heraldcorp.com)