Unionized bank workers vote on whether to launch strike

Unionized workers at Korean banks have been casting ballots Tuesday on whether to go on strike amid a feud with management over the introduction of the shorter workweek system and other key pending issues, officials said.Some 100,000 workers at 33 local lenders and relevant institutions under the Korea Financial Industry Union, including KB Kookmin, KEB Hana and Woori Banks, began to vote earlier in the day to decide whether to launch a strike and to allow the union to set details on their collective action, including when and how to carry it out, according to the union officials.The vote will end at 6 p.m., and the results will be due later in the day, they added.The labor and management of the financial firms have failed to find middle ground regarding the implementation of the new workweek system that calls on companies with more than 300 employees to reduce the maximum weekly working hours to 52 from the previous 68 hours.The two sides also have been at odds over amending the extension of the retirement age and the wage peak system, according to the officials.The bank workers have staged general strikes three times so far, with the latest in September 2016 in protest against the introduction of a performance-based pay system. (Yonhap)