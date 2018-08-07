In wake of Incheon girl’s death, student admits rape

The victim’s family had brought forth fresh allegations to suggest she was assaulted by two boys, according to Incheon Yeonsu Police Station.
The victim’s aunt discovered her body upon coming home around 7:25 p.m. on July 20.
|(Yonhap)
There were no signs of forced entry into the house or on the body to indicate a struggle. No suicide note was found at the scene, police said.
Investigators had initially questioned school authorities and peers to see whether bullying had occurred, after the victim’s sister alleged on social media that “some 10 girls threatened” her sister at a karaoke room on July 14.
Police said only one of the male students has admitted to the rape allegations. They plan to bring in the other student for questioning soon.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)