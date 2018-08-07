Posco chairman urges reform ideas from executives

Choi appears to be seeking reform ideas from executives and stakeholders of the world’s fifth-largest steelmaker, for a new vision he plans to present in the next three months.
Before taking office, Choi initiated the “Posco Love Letter” campaign to hear the public’s thoughts on the former state-run company, not just from shareholders, in an attempt to break from the debate over the company’s political neutrality following a sudden resignation of his predecessor Kwon Oh-joon.
He has vowed to set the new vision for the 50-year-old steelmaker on his 100th day in office.
Choi has also ordered to simplify meetings and urged executives to text-based brief via email, rather than focusing on visual quality of the presentations by using Power Point.
