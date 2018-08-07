Woman in 80s dies of heatstroke

Police said the 81-year-old woman did not go out much and appeared to have had the fan on in her house as high temperatures continued for weeks.
|(Yonhap)
The woman had collapsed in her living room in a northern district of Gwangju, and was found by a caregiver Friday morning. She was moved to a large hospital, but died Monday afternoon while under treatment.
“She died as her cranial nerves were damaged, a symptom of heatstroke,” the doctor said.
Police said she had used the fan under tropical temperatures that continued even though the night.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)