Woman in 80s dies of heatstroke

By Kim So-hyun
  • Published : Aug 7, 2018 - 13:15
  • Updated : Aug 7, 2018 - 13:15
A woman in her 80s died of heatstroke that damaged her cranial nerves, according to the doctor who treated her.

Police said the 81-year-old woman did not go out much and appeared to have had the fan on in her house as high temperatures continued for weeks. 


The woman had collapsed in her living room in a northern district of Gwangju, and was found by a caregiver Friday morning. She was moved to a large hospital, but died Monday afternoon while under treatment.

“She died as her cranial nerves were damaged, a symptom of heatstroke,” the doctor said.

Police said she had used the fan under tropical temperatures that continued even though the night.

