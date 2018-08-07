Defense minister calls for Turkey’s support for Korea peace efforts

NATIONAL

Defense Minister Song Young-moo (L) shakes hands with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar before their talks in Ankara on Aug. 6, in this photo provided by Song`s ministry. (Yonhap)

South Korea’s Defense Minister Song Young-moo called for Turkey’s support for Seoul’s efforts to achieve denuclearization and lasting peace on the peninsula, his ministry said Tuesday.On Monday, Song held talks with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar in Ankara over a range of issues, including security on the peninsula and cooperation in the arms industry. He began a six-day trip Sunday, which will also take him to India later this week.“During the talks, Minister Song explained the outcomes of the recent inter-Korean summit and the North Korea-US summit, and called for Turkey’s active support and cooperation in the efforts for the complete denuclearization of the peninsula and for the establishment of a lasting peace,” the ministry said in a press release.Akar said in response that his country will continue cooperation in Seoul’s peace efforts given that stability on the peninsula is directly linked to world peace.During their talks, the two sides agreed to expand defense cooperation and exchanges through a series of measures, such as exchanging high-level officials and activating bilateral regular military dialogue.In Turkey, Song also met Ismail Demir, a top official in charge of defense industries, to check the status of the two countries’ cooperation in the defense industry.“The two sides noted that they have very closely cooperated in the arms industry, and they shared the need to further enhance such cooperation,” the ministry said.On Thursday, Song will fly to India to discuss regional security and defense industry cooperation. (Yonhap)