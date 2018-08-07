[Weather] Scorching heat continues on 1st day of autumn on lunar calendar

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Tuesday is the first day of autumn according to the traditional lunar calendar, but the blazing summer heat will linger throughout the day, with daytime highs hovering at 35 degrees Celsius.The temperature in Seoul will rise to 35 C in the daytime, Incheon 34 C, Suwon 35 C, Chuncheon 34 C, Gangneung 30 C, Daejeon 35 C, Gwangju 36 C, Daegu 34 C and Busan 33 C.Heavy rain could fall on Jeju Island sporadically due to the unstable atmospheric condition, the Korean Meteorological Administration said. As regions across the country could also receive sudden rain showers, the weather agency advised people to bring umbrellas when going outside.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)