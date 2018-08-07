Ryu So-yeon moves to No. 2 in women's golf rankings after British Open

SPORTS

South Korean golfer Ryu So-yeon jumped two spots to reach No. 2 in the latest women's rankings Tuesday, following her third-place finish at the Ricoh Women's British Open.



Ryu has now positioned herself right behind Ariya Jutanugarn, who has been No. 1 since last week. Ryu was the top-ranked golfer from June 26 to Oct. 30 in 2017.







South Korean golfer Ryu So-yeon (AFP)

Ryu finished alone in third place at the Women's British Open at the Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club in Lancashire, England, on Sunday, at 13-under 275. She was four strokes behind the champion, Georgia Hall.With Ryu's rise, two other South Koreans each fell down a notch, with Park In-bee now at No. 3 and Park Sung-hyun at No. 4.One other South Korean in the top 10 is Kim In-kyung, who went down from No. 7 to No. 8 this week. Korean tour rookie sensation Choi Hye-jin dropped out of the top 10, as she slipped two spots to No. 12. (Yonhap)