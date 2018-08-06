President Moon appoints 3 new Supreme Court justices

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in on Monday appointed three new justices to the Supreme Court in a ceremony held at his office Cheong Wa Dae.



The appointment ceremony came nearly two weeks after parliament endorsed all three new justices on July 26, following their confirmation hearings held earlier that month.



The three new Supreme Court justices are Kim Seon-soo, Noh Jeong-hee and Lee Dong-won.





From left, Supreme Court Justice Lee Dong-won, Justice Kim Seon-soo, President Moon Jae-in, Chief Justice Kim Myeong-soo and Justice Noh Jeong-hee (Yonhap)

All three were nominated by the Supreme Court chief justice in early July following recommendations from a Supreme Court justice nomination committee.They assumed their posts last week before their official appointment as the president was on a week-long summer break. (Yonhap)