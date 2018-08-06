BTOB leader Seo Eun-kwang to enlist after concerts this month

ENTERTAINMENT

(Cube Entertainment)

BTOB frontman Seo Eun-kwang will enlist in the military on Aug. 21, according to his agency Cube Entertainment.The singer confirmed the surprising news himself, releasing a statement through his agency that said, “I am really sorry to fans who might be surprised at this sudden news about my enlistment. I am sorry for not being able to keep all those many promises I made with you. I will keep those promises after I fulfill my military duty.”Details regarding the time and training camp will not be revealed, as the artist wants a quiet enlistment, according to the agency.Seo, who debuted as the leader of BTOB in 2012, has been recognized for his vocal prowess and songwriting skills.In 2013, he made his musical debut in “Monte Cristo” and went on to star in the musical “Bachelor’s Vegetable Store” in the same year.BTOB is set to hold the concerts “2018 BTOB Time-This Is Us” from Aug. 10-12 in Seoul, which will be Seo’s last official group activity before his enlistment.