Korea to send second group of disaster relief workers to Laos

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Korea will send a second group of disaster relief workers to flood-stricken villages in southern Laos this week, with the first batch set to return home in the coming days, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.On Tuesday, the Korea Disaster Relief Team will depart for the Southeast Asian country hit by floods, which were triggered by a dam collapse on July 23. The team consists of 15 medical personnel and seven other support staff and will help treat displaced residents and prevent the spread of contagious diseases.On Sunday, the Seoul government offered to the provincial government in Attapeu, southern Laos, some 2,200 blankets, 4,500 towels and other materials as part of the $500,000 support program it has pledged for the flood victims. (Yonhap)