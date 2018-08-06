Minister calls on Samsung to improve governance, support in job creation

BUSINESS

South Korea’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon on Monday urged Samsung for further efforts in improving governance and discarding unfair trade, while working for job creation and innovative growth, in his first visit to the plant run by the conglomerate.



Heir to the group and Vice Chairman of Samsung Electronics Lee Jae-yong was on hand to accompany Kim on his visit, which came on the heels of a meeting between Lee and President Moon Jae-in at the company’s Indian plant on July 9.



Contrary to widespread speculations, however, Samsung held off on the announcement of a massive investment and employment program, as news reports have suggested the minister and Cheong Wa Dae were allegedly at odds over how to deal with Samsung’s investment offers.



“As a leading player of our economy, Samsung should improve the governance structure and practices of unfair trade in order to spread mutual growth,” Kim said during his visit to the Pyeongtaek Campus of Samsung Electronics to browse the semiconductor production line.



He also underlined that the country‘s economy is currently facing a paradigm shift, urging the top conglomerate to play a pivotal role in the process.





Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon (left) is seen off by Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, after his visit to the tech giant’s Pyeongtaek campus on Monday. (Yonhap)