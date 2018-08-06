Sales of hair, scalp care products soar amid scorching heat

|Auction’s hair care and scalp treatment products (Auction)
According to the online marketplace Auction, sales of hair- and scalp-related products, such as hair loss shampoo, head massagers and scalp scaling products, soared 498 percent on-year in July.
As the scalp is more exposed to heat and ultraviolet rays in summer, more consumers are purchasing products to take care of their hair and scalp, Auction said.
Sales of scalp-scaling products, such as special shampoo, went up by 533 percent on-year, while sales of scalp cooling products and hair thickener rose by 52 percent and 11 percent, respectively.
Hair brushes designed to minimize hair loss and hair massagers also saw 50 percent and 5 percent increases in sales, respectively. Sales of parasols and hats went up by 83 percent and 37 percent, respectively.
“With growing consumer interest in hair care and hair loss prevention products, sales of related items are increasing each year, as strong heat is one of the major causes of hair loss and damage to the scalp,” said Lee You-young from Auction’s beauty products division.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)