Korea bans sale of 59 drugs used to treat high blood pressure

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has also prohibited 22 Korean pharmaceutical firms from selling 59 products made by Daebong LS that contain valsartan.
|A pharmacy in Seoul (Yonhap)
|(Yonhap)
The move came as some of the valsartan made by Daebong LS has been confirmed to have an impurity known as N-nitrosodimethylamine.
NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen by the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer.
Daebong LS makes the active ingredient valsartan after importing crude valsartan from China's Zhuhai Rundu Mintong Pharmaceutical. (Yonhap)