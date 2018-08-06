Jo Kwon enlists on Aug 6.

ENTERTAINMENT

(Instagram)

2AM’s Jo Kwon will begin his 19-month mandatory military service Monday, according to his agency.Cube Entertainment, representing Jo Kwon, said, “The time and place of training camp will not be revealed since artist wanted a quiet enlistment.”The artist posted a selfie taken while shaving his head on his Instagram with a comment, “2018.8.6 – 2020.3.24. Keep Going. I’ll be healthy and well. Thank you and I love you.”Debuted as a member of 2AM in JYP Entertainment in 2008, Jo Kwon recently transferred to Cube Entertainment.Before the enlistment, the artist performed as a solo singer and participated in “Evil Dead, The Musical.”By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)