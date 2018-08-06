Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

Jo Kwon enlists on Aug 6.

By Kim Hye-soo
  • Published : Aug 6, 2018 - 15:20
  • Updated : Aug 6, 2018 - 15:20
2AM’s Jo Kwon will begin his 19-month mandatory military service Monday, according to his agency.

Cube Entertainment, representing Jo Kwon, said, “The time and place of training camp will not be revealed since artist wanted a quiet enlistment.”


(Instagram)

The artist posted a selfie taken while shaving his head on his Instagram with a comment, “2018.8.6 – 2020.3.24. Keep Going. I’ll be healthy and well. Thank you and I love you.”

Debuted as a member of 2AM in JYP Entertainment in 2008, Jo Kwon recently transferred to Cube Entertainment.
 
Before the enlistment, the artist performed as a solo singer and participated in “Evil Dead, The Musical.”

By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114