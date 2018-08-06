Jo Kwon enlists on Aug 6.

Cube Entertainment, representing Jo Kwon, said, “The time and place of training camp will not be revealed since artist wanted a quiet enlistment.”
|(Instagram)
The artist posted a selfie taken while shaving his head on his Instagram with a comment, “2018.8.6 – 2020.3.24. Keep Going. I’ll be healthy and well. Thank you and I love you.”
Debuted as a member of 2AM in JYP Entertainment in 2008, Jo Kwon recently transferred to Cube Entertainment.
Before the enlistment, the artist performed as a solo singer and participated in “Evil Dead, The Musical.”
By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)