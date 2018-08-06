Cafe24, Shibuya109 sign memorandum to boost fashion exports

BUSINESS

South Korean e-commerce platform Cafe24 said Monday it has signed an agreement with Japan’s Shibuya109 Entertainment to boost global sales of Korean and Japanese fashion products.Shibuya109 Entertainment is the operator of Japan’s iconic Shibuya109 fashion mall, which was established in 1979 and targets a young customer base.Under the memorandum of understanding, Cafe24 will cooperate with Shibuya109 to exchange business infrastructure, expertise and know-how for integrated systems.They will work on measures to support Korea’s online fashion brands to enter the Japanese offline market, as well as to help Japanese fashion brands expand to global e-commerce platforms.As part of such efforts, the two companies will jointly hold a joint pop-up shop at Shibuya109’s online and offline integrated store Imada Market within this year.“It is exciting to be able to introduce Cafe24’s K-fashion brands through Shibuya109’s Imada Market. Shibuya109 will work to build a lasting relationship with Cafe24 to help Japanese brands go global,” said Shibuya109 President Tomoo Kimura.Cafe24 said through this strategic partnership localized offline store selection, product sales and integrated marketing services will be available for Korean brands to quickly gain a foothold in Japan.“This opportunity will allow Cafe24’s K-fashion brands to extend their reach to Japan’s online and offline markets,” said Cafe24 CEO Lee Jae-suk.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)