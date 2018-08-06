No reports of S. Korean victims in Indonesia quake: foreign ministry

NATIONAL

The foreign ministry said Monday that there are no reports yet of Korean victims in the weekend's 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck the Indonesian resort island of Lombok and killed more than 80 people."There has so far been no report of any damage sustained by some 50 Korean residents on Lombok, as well as tourists from Korea," a ministry official said on condition of anonymity.The official said that the Korean embassy in the Southeast Asia country has formed a team to verify if Koreans suffered any harm from Sunday's quake and offered residents and tourists information on how to get out of harm's way."We plan to offer consular assistance if necessary should there be a confirmed case of any harm to Koreans," the official said.According to reports, the earthquake killed at least 82 people and injured hundreds of others. (Yonhap)