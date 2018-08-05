Go to Mobile Version

Soju sales in Southeast Asia hit $5m in H1

By Yonhap
  • Published : Aug 5, 2018 - 10:26
  • Updated : Aug 5, 2018 - 10:26

Shipments of soju, a distilled Korean liquor, to Southeast Asian countries rose sharply in the first half of this year thanks to the expansion of the Korean wave in the region, a liquor maker said Sunday.

Overseas sales of soju products made by Hite Jinro Co. in Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries reached $5 million in the first six months of the year, up 51.5 percent from $3.3 million a year earlier, according to the company.


(Yonhap)

Hite Jinro, South Korea's No. 1 soju maker, posted $8.8 million in soju exports to the region last year, up from $6 million in 2016 and $4.9 million in 2015.
 
"In Southeast Asia, young people are interested in Korean drinks and food as the Korean Wave of dramas and movies have been gaining popularity among them," said a representative from Hite Jinro, whose flagship soju brand Chamisul is known for its iconic 360-milliliter green glass bottle. "We expect our soju exports to Southeast Asia to touch $10 million by the end of this year." (Yonhap)

