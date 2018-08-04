US official delivers Trump’s reply to Kim Jong-un in Singapore

NATIONAL

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the US delegation attending a regional security forum in Singapore delivered a letter from US President Donald Trump for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Saturday.



“Our US delegation also had the opportunity to deliver @Potus reply to Chairman Kim’s letter,” Pompeo said in a tweet after attending the foreign ministerial meeting at the ASEAN Regional Forum.



The reply to Kim’s letter was delivered after the White House had announced Thursday that Trump had received a new letter from Kim and had responded quickly with a letter of his own.



North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho (L), US ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim(Yonhap)