Kia Stinger named segment winner in JD Power 2018 APEAL Study

BUSINESS

Kia Stinger (Yonhap)

Kia Motors Corp. beat its rivals to win the J.D. Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout award for its Stinger sports sedan, the company said Saturday.The Stinger fastback sports sedan won the J.D. Power APEAL award, beating Mercedes-Benz C-class sedan, BMW's 3 and 4 series in the compact premium car segment, Kia Motors said in a statement.Kia Rio also earned the APEAL award in the subcompact segment, beating the Chevrolet Bolt, Toyota Motors Corp.'s Prius C and Honda Motor Co.'s Fit, the statement said."Earning a J.D. Power APEAL award for both the Rio and Stinger demonstrates the level of dedication we put on delivering a superior combination of the desirable features and attributes today's savvy car buyers want from their vehicles," Orth Hedrick, vice president in charge of product planning at Kia Motors America, said in the statement.The J.D. Power APEAL study measures new-vehicle owners' overall satisfaction with their purchases in the first 90 days of ownership. (Yonhap)