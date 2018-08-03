SK E&C mends road in Laos after dam collapse

BUSINESS

Workers are repairing the road in Attapeu, Laos. (SK E&C)

SK Engineering & Construction said Friday that it had restored an 8-kilometer road near where a dam collapsed in Laos last month, speeding up recovery work.The recovery of the road is part of the South Korean builder’s immediate rescue operation efforts to mend the situation for villagers in Attapeu, the company said in a statement.The hydroelectric dam in Laos that collapsed last week was built by a joint venture involving SK E&C, the building arm under SK Group. Construction of the dam began in November 2013 and was to be completed by February 2019.The dam collapse claimed at least 27 lives and an unconfirmed number of people remain missing. It flooded several nearby villages, displacing more than 7,000 people.SK E&C has dispatched nearly 200 rescue operators and executives to provide medical equipment and relief goods including daily necessities, clothing and sanitation items worth 2 billion won ($1.77 million). It also built temporary shelters for some 7,000 flood victims who were forced to flee their homes.SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won last week delivered $10 million in relief funds for victims.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)