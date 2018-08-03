Hanwha Chemical plans to merge Q Cells, Solar Holdings

The company said that Q Cells has accepted a letter of intention for a merger from Solar Holdings, while the merger will be confirmed following Q Cell’s board of directors’ decision.
Currently, Hanwha Chemical owns 100 percent stocks of Solar Holdings. Solar Holdings holds 94 percent stock in Q Cells.
The company will be delisted from Nasdaq once the merger is confirmed. The delisting process will cost approximately 50 billion won and will be completed by year-end, the company added.
The move comes amid the Trump administration’s recent measures to strengthen protective trade policies, pressuring foreign solar businesses with sluggish investment and financing.
The company added that a merger will help the company save costs, while more than billions won are currently spent to meet the US standards to keep the company listed.
Hanwha Q Cells, a flagship company of Hanwha Group, is a leading total solar power solution provider with the world’s largest cell production capacity. Its photovoltaic products range from modules to kits, systems and large-scale solar power plants. The company operates international manufacturing facilities in Malaysia and China.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)