Seoul’s nighttime lows hit record high for two consecutive days

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Seoul’s nighttime temperature hit a record high for two consecutive days amid the country’s prolonged heat wave, the state weather agency said Friday.The city’s overnight lows hit 30.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday night -- marking the highest nighttime low since the Korean government began recording weather data in 1907, the warmest in 111 years, authorities said.Thursday’s nighttime lows broke the record from the previous night, which recorded 30.3 degrees Celsius.Seoulites have been enduring tropical nights -- defined by nighttime lows staying above 25 degrees Celsius -- for 13 consecutive days, as South Korea has been plagued by a prolonged heat wave since mid-July.“It’s really getting somewhat unbearable,” said Kim Ah-young, a 33-year-old professional, in Seoul. “I’m avoiding going outdoors as much as I can, because just spending five minutes outside will make you sweat as if you were working out in a gym. But spending long hours in my air-conditioned office and house also has made me feel dizzy and tired. I can’t wait until August is over.”The capital also experienced the warmest day in 111 years this week, with daytime highs reaching 39.6 degree Celsius on Wednesday.As of Friday morning, some 29 Koreans have died from heat-related illnesses, while 2,300 have sought medical treatment for health conditions cause by the hot weather.