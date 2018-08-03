Govt., Army to jointly develop military supplies best fitting Koreans

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The government and the military will jointly develop military uniforms and supplies that fit best for Koreans by sharing and using big data, officials said Friday.The Korean Agency for Technology and Standards, under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, and the Army Logistics Command will work together based on their memorandum of understanding to be finalized later in the day.KATS will provide the technological elements that it has accrued through its "Size Korea" project, undertaken in 2003 to find products and space being used that best fit the body size of South Koreans. The logistics command will build the big data on the bodily characteristics of the soldiers, which will be used by KATS to develop standardized military supplies, officials said."We will give active support so that all the advanced technologies attained through big data and infrastructure can be applied immediately to the defense sector, and to simultaneously achieve the two goals of improving the combat capabilities of the military and advancing related industries," KATS administrator Her Nam-yong said. (Yonhap)