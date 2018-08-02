Cases of taking heat wave-stricken people to hospitals triple in July

The data from the National Fire Agency also revealed the agency's rescuers were dispatched to deal with drowning accidents 226 times in the month, up from 106 times in the same month last year.
During the month, there were 883 cases of rescuers supplying water to areas stricken with drought, a seven-fold growth from a year earlier.
|(Yonhap)
A total of 2,266 people suffered heatstrokes or heat exhaustion in the first seven months of the year, 28 of whom died, according to data from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. (Yonhap)