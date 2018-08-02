Faure Le Page to open first store in Korea at Galleria

BUSINESS

A Faure Le Page store in Taiwan. (Faure Le Page)

Parisian luxury accessories house Faure Le Page will open its first store in Korea at Galleria Department Store in September, the South Korean retail firm said Thursday.Faure Le Page is a French brand with a history dating back to 1717.The Faure Le Page store in Seoul will be the brand’s eighth brick-and-mortar store. There are already others in Japan and Taiwan. The brand’s signature leather bags and other small leather goods will be sold at the store.“Seoul, one of the most dynamic cities in the world, will open the new chapter for our brand. After comparing other competitive fashion companies, we decided to partner with Hanwha Galleria for their best department store chains for luxury goods,” said Faure Le Page’s Creative Director Augustin de Buffevent.Hanwha Galleria, a department store and duty-free operator under Hanwha Group, said it owns the domestic copyright for Faure Le Page.It added that it would continue to bolster its fashion brand portfolio base by bringing in more global luxury brands to the domestic market.