[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

Coex Aquarium is holding the “2018 Summer Na Hit! Aquarium” event, with special underwater performances and an extension of operating hours.Special summer activities include underwater performances by the Octonauts at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Other attractions include an exhibition of 20,000 sardines along with music, lighting and commentary at the Deep Blue Sea zone.During the event, operating hours for the aquarium will be extended by one hour to 9 p.m.The event is held from July 27 to Aug. 5 and Aug. 10-17.Visit www.coexaqua.com for more information in Korean, English, Chinese or Japanese.The Donggang ferry, once a popular mode of transportation, is being commemorated in this festival that remembers the people who lived upstream of the Han River. The event offers a wide array of performances, cultural events and outdoor activities such as rafting, hang gliding and paragliding.It takes place from Aug. 2-5, and is open to visitors of all ages free of charge.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese. The homepage (www.ywfestival.com) is only in Korean.Hongcheon Beer Festival takes place near Korea’s largest beer factory and craft beer brewery. Visitors can enjoy beer, events and performances, including the World Wet Dance Contest.The event is open to all visitors, but an ID is required to purchase alcohol. It has no admission fee but there are separate charges for food and beer. It is being held from Aug. 1-5, noon to 11 p.m.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese. The homepage (www.hccf.or.kr ) is only in Korean.The Hwacheon Jjokbae Festival is a unique summer festival that involves floating uniquely shaped boats on the Hwacheon River. It is held in the pristine region of Hwacheon, Gangwon Province, home to otters and trout. Visitors can enjoy water-related activities including rafting, or jjokbae, contests and athletic sport programs.The festival runs through Aug. 5.Visit www.narafestival.com or call the travel hotline at 1330 for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.The annual DongGang International Photo Festival features events such as the DongGang Photography Award Exhibition, International Open Call and Photojournalists Exhibition. It runs through Sept. 21.Admission is 3,000 won for adults, 1,500 won for teenagers and 1,000 won for children. The event is open to visitors of all ages.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.