US declines to comment on report of NK missile activity

WASHINGTON -- The White House on Wednesday declined to comment on a news report that North Korea continues to build intercontinental ballistic missiles following a disarmament deal with US President Donald Trump.The Washington Post reported Monday that up to two liquid-fueled ICBMs appeared to be under construction at a facility on the outskirts of Pyongyang. The article cited officials familiar with US intelligence."I'm not going to comment ... on any potential intelligence matter," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said during a regular press briefing.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un committed to work toward the "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula at a historic summit with Trump in Singapore in June. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said the North Koreans understand denuclearization to mean the complete removal of their weapons of mass destruction programs, including nukes and ballistic missiles.Progress has reportedly been slow to flesh out the summit deal.Trump committed to provide security guarantees to North Korea in exchange for its denuclearization, but both sides appear to be demanding concrete steps from the other to demonstrate their commitment."We don't comment on matters of intelligence," Katina Adams, a State Department spokeswoman, said in response to a Yonhap query on the report. "The President has confidence that Kim Jong-un will honor their agreement in Singapore." (Yonhap)