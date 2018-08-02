Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

BMW, importers of Ferrari, Lamborghini to recall 270 vehicles: ministry

By Yonhap
  • Published : Aug 2, 2018 - 09:39
  • Updated : Aug 2, 2018 - 09:39
BMW and the importers of Ferrari and Lamborghini models will voluntarily recall 270 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.

The move is part of the latest series of recalls by carmakers and importers to ensure vehicles meet safety requirements. 

(Yonhap)

The three companies plan to recall 10 different models totaling 270 vehicles. The models are the Ferrari California sports car imported by Forza Motors Korea and the Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 Coupe imported by Audi Volkswagen Korea, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The problems needing to be fixed are the Ferrari California's malfunctioning air bag system and the Lamborghini model's engine control program, the statement said.

Vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers to have the parts replaced free of charge starting Friday, it said. (Yonhap)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114