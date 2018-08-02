BMW, importers of Ferrari, Lamborghini to recall 270 vehicles: ministry

BUSINESS

BMW and the importers of Ferrari and Lamborghini models will voluntarily recall 270 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.The move is part of the latest series of recalls by carmakers and importers to ensure vehicles meet safety requirements.The three companies plan to recall 10 different models totaling 270 vehicles. The models are the Ferrari California sports car imported by Forza Motors Korea and the Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 Coupe imported by Audi Volkswagen Korea, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.The problems needing to be fixed are the Ferrari California's malfunctioning air bag system and the Lamborghini model's engine control program, the statement said.Vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers to have the parts replaced free of charge starting Friday, it said. (Yonhap)