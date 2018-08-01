Buried for more than 60 years, US war remains finally head home

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

PYEONGTAEK, Gyeonggi Province -- Draped in white-and-blue United Nations flags, boxes of remains from the Korean War were unloaded from a group of vans one by one under the scorching sun at US Osan airbase in South Korea on Wednesday.A total of 55 boxes were then carried by the honor guard from the UN forces and loaded onto two C-17 Globalmaster cargo planes heading for Hawaii. Hundreds of service members and a military honor guard lined up on the tarmac to mark the return of the fallen troops.As the honor guard and troops gave a salute to the remains, the two cargo planes flew out of Osan Air base after four F-16 fighter jets flew across the tarmac. One of them flew vertically and disappeared, a maneuver to honor those who died and went missing during the Korean WarThe occasion was a part of the solemn ceremony to mark the return of what is believed to be the remains of US soldiers from the Korean War. Last week, the remains were flown out of North Korea and arrived at Osan Air Base.During the Singapore summit in June, US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed on the immediate repatriation of the remains of prisoners of war, those missing in action and those already identified.“The Korean War fallen have never been forgotten by the United States of America nor the 16 other sending states that comprise the UNC. UNC never leaves troops behind, living or deceased, and will continue the mission of repatriation until every service member returns home,” the UNC said.“UNC is taking great responsibility to ensure remains from the Korean War are being handled with dignity and are properly accounted for so their families may receive them in an honorable manner,” it added.Some 500 people, including Defense Minister Song Young-moo, UNC commander Gen. Vincent Brooks and US Ambassador Harry Harris attended the event.The remains were flown to Hawaii after the repatriation ceremony for in-depth forensic analysis, in some cases using mitochondrial DNA profiles, at a Defense Department laboratory to attempt to establish individual identifications.US Vice President Mike Pence, the son of a Korean War combat veteran, was scheduled to fly to Hawaii for an “honorable carry ceremony.” The event was slated for Wednesday to mark the arrival of the remains on US soil at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.“As the son of a Korean War combat veteran, it is deeply humbling to be part of this historic moment. We will never forget the sacrifices these brave service members and their families made for our nation and our freedoms,” Pence said in a statement by the White House.Meanwhile, a US defense official told the Associated Press that when North Korea handed over 55 boxes of bones that it said were US war remains, it provided a single military dog tag but no other information that could help US forensics experts determine their individual identities.The official said it probably would take months if not years to fully determine the identities of the remains, which have not yet been confirmed by US specialists to be those of American servicemen.By Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)