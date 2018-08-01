Go to Mobile Version

BMW Korea offers free car rental for recalled vehicles

By Kim Bo-gyung
  • Published : Aug 1, 2018 - 18:03
  • Updated : Aug 1, 2018 - 18:05
BMW Korea, the local importer and distributor of the German carmaker, will provide free car rentals for vehicle owners affected by its voluntary recall issued last week, the company said Wednesday.

Owners of the 106,317 vehicles recalled related to an issue with engines catching fire will be able to rent cars free of charge in accordance with Korea’s standard auto insurance policy.

In efforts to contain further incidents, BMW Korea plans to complete checkups on about 7,000 BMW vehicles that have been signed up through Aug. 14, the company said. 

BMW vehicles are lined up at a BMW service center in Mapo, western Seoul, for a safety checkup last week, following a voluntary recall issued for some 106,000 units across 42 models. (Yonhap)

On the first day of service Tuesday, 3,289 units were inspected and checkup devices have been placed across 61 service centers countrywide.

Drivers can visit a service center or make reservations for a checkup at the location of their choice, the company said. BMW service centers will be open all day, including on weekends.

To reserve and make inquiries about the hour-long checkup, drivers can call the BMW recall service center at 080-269-5181, 24 hours a day including weekends; send an email to service@bmw.co.kr; or use the BMW Plus mobile app. 

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)

