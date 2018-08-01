[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

LIFE&STYLE

Millennium Seoul Hilton’s Japanese restaurant Genji prepared a special eight-course set menu for guests who have lost their energy in the scorching summer heat.The course menu includes classic Japanese dishes such as sashimi and tempura. But what stands out the most is the Orotson eel teriyaki.Orotson eel is a wild, not farmed, eel found in the mud flats on the western coast of Korea. It is considered a great delicacy both in Korea and Japan, greatly nutritious for the human body.The set menu is priced at 125,000 won per person. For reservations or inquiries, call Genji at (02) 317-3240.Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas presents La Vie en Rose package as the last summer package for this year.It includes a night stay at the hotel’s Club Deluxe room or Club Premier room, breakfast and afternoon tea for two. Guests will also be admitted to the hotel’s Club Lounge during the cocktail hour.Furthermore, guests will be gifted with rose-colored lip lacquer from French cosmetics brand Yves Saint Laurent and a macaron set.The package is offered until the end of August and the prices start at 300,000 won. For more information or reservation, call (02) 559-7777.JW Mariott Dongdaemun Square Seoul’s The Griffin hosts Monkey Bar Night every Saturday, in collaboration with German dry gin brand Monkey 47.The Griffin’s bartenders showcase three types of cocktails made with the gin and a special bottle menu including a garnish box. The cocktails are priced at 24,000 won and the bottle menu costs 340,000 won.On Saturdays, the rooftop bar’s atmosphere turns more casual as it is decorated with illustration patterns of the gin brand.For more information, call The Griffin at (02) 2276-3344.Conrad Seoul’s rooftop grill restaurant 37 Grill & Bar presents Caveman Steak menu, offering an original, authentic meat taste.Sirloin meat will be served on a mini-grill, without any heavy sauce or garnishes. Only a hint of gravy will be added to flavor the meat. The hotel’s chef will cut the steak at the guest’s table when cooking is finished on the mini-grill. Grilled vegetables are served as side dishes.The steak menu’s prices start from 110,000 won for two people. For reservations and inquiries, contact 37 Grill & Bar at (02) 6137-7110.A summer Christmas Market, inspired by the markets seen around Europe, opened at Jeju Shilla Hotel.Artists who runs independent studios on Jeju Island are invited. Around 20 craftsmen, working with leather, wood and more, participate in the market.The products on display can be purchased. There will also be activities for the visitors, such as making a bracelet and carving an initial on a leather key holder.At the venue, visitors can enjoy the hotel’s Romantic Summer Wine Party, too, enjoying premium wine with simple pairing foods.For more information, call Jeju Shilla Hotel at (064) 735-5114.