Jeju Air to open Holiday Inn Express Hongdae next month

BUSINESS

A room at Holiday Inn Express Hongdae (Jeju Air)

Jeju Air will open Holiday Inn Express Hongdae in Mapo-gu, Seoul, in September, the first attempt by the South Korean low-cost carrier to run a hotel business.In 2016, Jeju Air invested in hotel construction by clinching a partnership with InterContinental Hotels Group, one of the world’s largest hotel companies, which operates over 2,500 hotels globally.Holiday Inn Express Hongdae is located at the main junction of Hongik University Station. It comprises a 17-story building with 294 rooms and other facilities.Jeju Air’s foray into the hotel business is part of its effort to seek a sustainable business model amid the competitive flight and shipping industry, according to the company.The hotel is situated in the Hongdae area, a key destination frequented by travelers, who will be able to use Airport Express subway trains that connect to Gimpo and Incheon airports.“While we were much focused on the flight business until now, we will expand our business scope to offer all-around travel services including useful Airtel deals,” said a Jeju Air official.