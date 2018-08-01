N. Korea's media report on inter-Korean military talks

NATIONAL

North Korea's media reported Wednesday on military talks the two Koreas held a day earlier to discuss measures to ease cross-border tension."The north-south general-level military talks took place at the 'House of Peace' in the south side portion of Panmunjeom on Tuesday to implement the Panmunjeom Declaration," the Korean Central News Agency said in English, referring to the summit agreement between their leaders in April."At the talks the pending issues in defusing the military tension and removing the danger of a war on the Korean Peninsula were sincerely discussed and there was an agreement to continue discussing and settling the necessary issues in the future," it added.On Tuesday, South and North Korea held general-level talks at the truce village of Panmunjeom. This marked the second of their kind following talks on June 14.The two sides shared their "understanding" on diverse steps aimed at easing tension in the Demilitarized Zone and jointly making efforts to excavate war remains, Seoul officials earlier said. (Yonhap)