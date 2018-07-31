Enjoy Oktoberfest at Grand Hilton Seoul

The hotel has been hosting Oktoberfest since 2007, attracting more than 1,000 visitors each year. This year’s event will take place on Sept. 8 at the hotel’s Convention Center.
|Oktoberfest in Seoul (Grand Hilton Seoul)
“If there is Chuseok in Korea, in Germany, the largest traditional festival is the Oktoberfest,” general manager Bernhard Brender, who is originally from the “beer nation” said. He is the man who came up with the idea of hosting the festival in Seoul.
“Only Grand Hilton Seoul has been able to perfectly reproduce Munich’s Oktoberfest for the longest period of time in Korea,” he added.
At the Oktoberfest at Grand Hilton Seoul, an unlimited flow of draft beer from German brewery Ayinger will be provided. The renowned brewery will introduce its Ayinger Oktoberfest Marzen, a seasonal beer produced specially for Munich’s Oktoberfest, which has not been officially imported to Korea before. The beer can be enjoyed here only during the festival period.
To accompany the drinks, Grand Hilton Seoul’s chefs will prepare a buffet featuring a wide variety of traditional German dishes, such as Bavarian white sausage, Black Forest ham and schweinshaxe, or roasted ham hock.
|Anton Band (Grand Hilton Seoul)
The festival will kick off with a performance of German group Anton Band, invited from Munich. The staff, dressed in traditional German garb, will greet guests.
Various games, such as beer chugging, nail hammering and arm wrestling, will keep guests entertained. A raffle will also be held to award round-trip Lufthansa airline tickets to Germany.
Tickets for the festival are sold at 150,000 each. This year’s event is sponsored by Lufthansa, Ayinger, Agrosuper and Jagermeister.
For more information, check the hotel’s official website at www.grandhiltonseoul.com or call (02) 2287-7456.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)