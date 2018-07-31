[Graphic News] Value of shares held by celebrities rises in 2018

ENTERTAINMENT

The value of shares held by South Korea's stock-rich celebrities increased this year despite lackluster market conditions, data showed.The combined value of shares held by the top seven celebrities stood at 555.1 billion won ($496.2 million) as of July 27, up 21.4 percent from 457.3 billion won as of the end of last year, according to corporate tracker Chaebul.com.The gains are noteworthy as the benchmark Kospi market and secondary Kosdaq bourse decreased 6.99 percent and 8.07 percent respectively over the cited period.Lee Soo-man, chairman of S.M. Entertainment, topped the list of stock-rich celebrities, with shares valued at 179.7 billion won, up 16.7 percent over the same period. JYP CEO Park Jin-young and YG Entertainment chief Yang Hyun-suk came in second and third respectively.