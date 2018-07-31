Defense unit dismisses allegations of martial law document after Roh’s 2004 impeachment

NATIONAL

Soldiers at the entrance to the Defense Security Command (DSC) in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, on July 10, the day when South Korean President Moon Jae-in ordered an independent investigation into the DSC’s “Wartime Martial Law and Joint Investigation Plan.” (Yonhap)

The Defense Security Command on Tuesday dismissed an opposition floor leader’s allegations that it drew up a document on the possible imposition of martial law after the 2004 impeachment of liberal former President Roh Moo-hyun.Earlier in the day, Rep. Kim Sung-tae of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party raised the allegations amid criticism that the DSC explored the possibility of imposing martial law to quash public protests against then-President Park Geun-hye.“Rep. Kim’s argument is different from facts,” the DSC said in a text message sent to reporters.“The DSC under the former government checked if there was any problem (on the part of the DSC), and there was nothing whatsoever that indicates the unit considered the (possible invocation of) martial law,” it added.The unit has been criticized for writing a document last year to mobilize military assets to handle massive protests in the name of public security. Critics said that it could amount to preparations for a coup or insurrection and pose a threat to the nation’s democracy. (Yonhap)