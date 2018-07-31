Tiger JK to spearhead Black Music Festival

ENTERTAINMENT

(Yonhap)

South Korean hip-hop artist Tiger JK will oversee the Black Music Festival, a music event that celebrates various genres of black music including R&B, hip-hop, soul and jazz.The rapper has taken on the role of art director for the two-day outdoor festival, which will take place from Aug. 24-25 in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province.Tiger JK said he hopes to see amateur and up-and-coming hip-hop musicians take the stage and keep hip-hop culture alive at the festival.The BMF embraces the cultural roots of the local community of Uijeongbu, a place rich in B-Boying and hip-hop culture, thanks partly to nearby US military bases.The Uijeongbu Arts Center, the event’s organizer, is planning the festival in a way that can benefit the local community.The lineup for the main stage has not been revealed, but plans are in the works to use the site that used to accommodate Camp Jackson, a US Army camp.Tiger JK is currently working on a studio album under the name Drunken Tiger.By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)