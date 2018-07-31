Samsung’s Q2 operating profit growth slows after seven quarters

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics reported a 4.9 percent decrease in the on-year growth rate of operating profit in the second quarter, largely due to declined sales and profit from the smartphone business, according to the company’s earnings announcement on Tuesday.It is the first time in seven quarters that the South Korean tech giant saw a reduction in its quarterly operating profit, putting a halt to the longest streak of all-time-high profits.Samsung posted 58.48 trillion won ($52.2 billion) in consolidated quarterly sales, down 4 percent from a year earlier, and 14.87 trillion won in quarterly operating profit, up 6 percent in the same period.Second-quarter sales fell due to lower sales of smartphones and display panels despite robust demand for memory chips, the company noted.The IT and mobile communications division posted 24 trillion won in sales and 2.67 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter.Samsung’s smartphone shipments and sales declined quarter-on-quarter amid the sluggish premium smartphone market, leading to the fall in sales and operating profit.Sales of its first-half flagship Galaxy S9 and S9+ models were slow, the company said.According to industry estimates, total shipments of the flagship models were less than 20 million units for the two past quarters.“Demand for smartphones and tablets is forecast to increase in the second half as the market enters a period of strong seasonality, but competition is seen intensifying as new smartphone models are released,” the company said. “In response, Samsung will seek to expand sales by introducing a new Galaxy Note earlier than usual, which offers exceptional performance for a reasonable price.”Samsung’s semiconductor business achieved strong results despite weak seasonality, posting 21.99 trillion won in sales and 11.61 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter.Both NAND and DRAM sales remained high owing to robust growth in demand on the back of the trend toward higher density for smartphones, SSD for servers and expansion of data center infrastructure.The consumer electronics division, including the visual display and digital appliances businesses, posted 10.4 trillion won in sales and 510 billion won in operating profit for the second quarter.Both sales and operating profit inched up from a year earlier due a boost in the earnings of the TV business, including strong sales of its premium QLED TV and ultra-large screen TVs.Following major restructuring of its product line-up, Samsung led expansion of the premium TV market, gaining more than 50 percent market share in the ultra-large screen segment of 75 inches and above, the company said.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)