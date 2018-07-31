Trump open to meeting Iran leader, cites Kim summit

NATIONAL

WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump said Monday that he is open to meeting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, citing his summit with the leader of another adversarial nation, North Korea's Kim Jong-un.



Tensions between Washington and Tehran have escalated since Trump pulled the US out of a multilateral deal designed to curb Iran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.



Still, Trump said he was ready to meet Rouhani without preconditions.







US President Donald Trump, left, and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (Reuters)

"You meet. There's nothing wrong with meeting," he said at a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte."We met, as you know, with Chairman Kim and it -- you haven't had a missile fired off in nine months, we got our prisoners back, so many things have happened so positive."Trump and Kim met in Singapore last month after exchanging threats and personal insults over North Korea's testing of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.Kim committed at the summit to the "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for security guarantees from the US.Trump declared shortly afterward that the nuclear threat from North Korea was over. But critics have cast doubt on the assertion, saying the joint agreement lacks details, such as a timeline for denuclearization. (Yonhap)