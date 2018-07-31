Go to Mobile Version

Korea's industrial output falls 0.6% in June

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jul 31, 2018 - 09:33
  • Updated : Jul 31, 2018 - 09:33

South Korea's industrial output fell in June from a month earlier, hit by weaker capital investment and export growth, government data showed Tuesday.

Production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries declined 0.6 percent on-month in June, following an adjusted 1.2 percent on-month gain in the previous month, according to the data by Statistics Korea.


(Yonhap)

From a year earlier, industrial output fell 0.4 percent, following a 1.2 percent on-year rise in May.

Production in the service sector rose 0.2 percent on-month, with a 1.7 percent on-year gain.

Retail sales rose 0.6 percent on-month in June, compared with a 1.1 percent on-month decline in May.

Facility investment continued to decline, contracting 5.9 percent on-month, following a 3 percent on-month drop the previous month.

For all industries, production fell 0.7 percent on-month, following an adjusted 0.2 percent on-month rise in the previous month. On a yearly basis, industrial production was unchanged, the data showed. (Yonhap)

 

