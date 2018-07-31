Samsung Electronics' net profit down 0.09% in Q2

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday its second-quarter net profit edged down 0.09 percent on-year amid weak returns from the smartphone business.



Net profit came to 11.04 trillion won ($9.8 billion) in the April-June period, compared with 11.05 trillion won posted a year earlier, Samsung said in its regulatory filing.









Operating profit came to 14.87 trillion won, up 5.71 percent from the previous year.Sales edged down 4.13 percent to 58.48 trillion won.The announcement came in line with the guidance report released earlier this month.Samsung Electronics said its chip business posted an operating profit of 11.61 trillion won, rising a whopping 44 percent from9.69 trillion won posted a year earlier.The IT and mobile division, which oversees the smartphone business, posted an operating profit of 2.67 trillion won, falling 34 percent from 4.06 trillion won tallied a year earlier.The consumer electronics division posted an operating profit of 510 billion won in the second quarter, up 45 percent from 350 billion won reported in the previous year, the tech giant added.Shares of Samsung Electronics closed at 46,500 won Monday, down 0.85 percent from the previous session. The second-quarter report was announced before the market opened Tuesday. (Yonhap)