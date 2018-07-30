Ex-President Lee in hospital for diabetes treatment

NATIONAL

Former President Lee Myung-bak leaves the detention center on Monday. (Yonhap)

Former President Lee Myung-bak left a state prison on Monday and is undergoing treatment at a hospital for his chronic illnesses, including diabetes, correctional authorities said.Lee has been treated at the Seoul National University Hospital since early in the morning and could be hospitalized for some time, depending on his condition, the authorities said.Doctors will decide whether he needs to be admitted by Tuesday.The 77-year-old, who was president from 2008-2013, has been under presentencing detention at the Seoul Eastern Detention Center since his arrest in March and is standing trial over a string of corruption charges that include receiving 11 billion won ($9.82 million) in bribes. (Yonhap)