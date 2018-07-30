US stresses full enforcement of sanctions on N Korea: report

“We remain upbeat about the prospects of denuclearization of North Korea, but it will take full enforcement of sanctions to get us there,” a US State Department official was quoted as saying by VOA.
The official made the remarks in response to VOA’s request to confirm recent media reports that Washington was against easing UN sanctions that ban transfer of sports equipment, along with luxury items, to North Korea.
|United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks after voting to adopt a new sanctions resolution against North Korea during a meeting of the UN Security Council at UN headquarters, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. (AP)
The International Olympic Committee requested the UN Security Council sanctions committee to grant an exemption, as it had during the PyeongChang Olympics early this year, to allow the delivery of sports equipment to the reclusive state.
“As Secretary Pompeo and Ambassador Haley said at the UN last week, the Security Council unanimously agreed to fully enforce sanctions on North Korea, and we expect them to honor those commitments,” the official said.
Agence France-Presse reported that the US said in a letter to the UNSC sanctions committee chair that it objects to any further exemptions to sanctions imposed against North Korea.
The US State Department official, however, refused to confirm the report, VOA said.
“We’re not going to comment on confidential committee deliberations,” the official was quoted as saying by the US government-funded radio broadcaster.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)