Speaker, floor leaders of rival parties meet over August session

NATIONAL

From left: Hong Young-pyo, Moon Hee-sang and Kim Kwan-young (Yonhap)

The parliamentary speaker and the floor leaders of rival parties met Monday to discuss ways to open an extraordinary session next month for the passage of bills on reforms and people’s livelihoods.Speaker Moon Hee-sang held a meeting with Hong Young-pyo, the floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, and Kim Kwan-young of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party.Kim Sung-tae of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party was absent as he was taking the day off.The meeting was supposed to be held last week, but it was put off due to the death of Roh Hoe-chan, an iconic progressive politician who served as the floor leader of the minor opposition Justice Party.“I have no doubt that parliament will handle the motions in August,” Moon said at the start of the meeting. “In this vein, I’ve invited them to this meeting to discuss ways to hold subcommittees to review bills on a regular basis.”Last week, the National Assembly completed the formation of 18 standing committees for the second half of its four-year term. The parliament was inactive for more than 40 days until early July due mainly to the June 13 local elections.Parliament is facing a pile of pending bills to be approved at a time when the Korean economy is slowing down on sluggish facility investment and weak exports.The Democratic Party and two opposition parties agreed earlier to pass bills for people’s livelihoods in August.In a related move, they will launch a task force Tuesday to discuss how to handle such motions, though they differed on details. (Yonhap)