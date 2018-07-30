‘Boyfriend,’ starring Park Bo-gum and Song Hye-kyo, to air in November

ENTERTAINMENT

(UAA, Blossom Entertainment)

Much-anticipated TV series “Boyfriend,” starring Par Bo-gum and Song Hye-kyo, is to air on tvN in November.The new drama series, which will air every Wednesday and Thursday, garnered attention when reports revealed Song would mark her return to the small screen after marrying actor Song Joong-ki in October.“Boyfriend” is the first series to feature Song since megahit series “Descendants of the Sun” in 2016, while it will also be Park’s first TV gig since “Love in the Moonlight,” a series he starred in 2016.The show is written by Yoo Yeong-ah and will be helmed by film and TV director Park Shin-woo, who previously came out with “Don’t Dare to Dream” and “Angel Eyes.”The show centers on Cha Soo-hyun, a divorcee and daughter of a politician who had once married into a wealthy family and had little say in her own life. When Cha meets Kim Jin-hyuk, an ordinary young man played by Park, her life takes an interesting and sad turn, causing havoc in both of their lives.Production for the show is set to begin as soon as casting is finalized.By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)